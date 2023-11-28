HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will announce the launch of METS Micro, an on-demand, app-based public transit pilot service, at 1:00 p.m. at the METS Admin building located at 601 John St. in Evansville. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be in attendance during the launch.

METS Micro is a combined effort in partnership with Via, a global leader in TrasitTech, the Evansville Metropolitan Planning Organization (Evansville MPO), the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), and Energy Systems Network (ESN).

The METS Micro app will launch on November 28, and allow anyone within a designated service zone in Southeast Evansville to book an on-demand ride. Upon booking a ride, Via’s algorithms match riders headed in the same direction into one shared vehicle to create quick, efficient trips. The new app will allow for a flexible transit option to extend the reach of METS’ existing offerings by providing coverage to areas where fixed-route buses cannot efficiently reach.

METS Micro will be available Monday to Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 12 a.m. and on Sundays from 6:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fleet will include two wheelchair accessible Toyota Sienna Minivans, and rides will cost $2.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said, “The launch of METS Micro stands as a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. Collaborating with Via and benefiting from the generous support of Toyota Mobility Foundation and Energy Systems Network, we’re not just enhancing our transit system- we’re envisioning a brighter, more connected future for Evansville.”

The METS Micro app is available in the Google Play and Apple App Stores or by calling 812-562-5011. For more information on how to ride with METS Micro, please visit: city.ridewithvia.com/metsmicro.