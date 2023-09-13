HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) is set to unveil the next generation in public transportation on September 13.

METS will be unveiling their all new Dual-Propulsion Buses during an event at 9:00 a.m. During the event, METS will share about the funding aspects of the project and share the significance of the new buses for the Evansville community as well as offering a technical explanation of the unique features and operation of the new buses.

METS Director, Jonathan Siebeking will be joined by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Department of Transportation and Services Executive Director, Todd Robertson for the event that will be held at 601 John Street.