HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Progress continues to be made on the Mid-States Corridor Project, despite opposition from some in the communities it will run through.

“We’re looking for ways to meet a need – but balance it with what people are concerned about. Of course, we want to be sensitive to people who will be impacted by the project,” says Nicole Minton, Public Outreach Manager at Lochmueller Group.

The Mid-States Corridor Development Authority, in partnership with INDOT announced the conclusion of the Tier 1 phase of the project.

“With a project like this one, there are going to be challenges in finding a way to meet the need of this transportation improvement that would bring benefits to the region, increase connectivity, and improve safety for some of the communities that are currently struggling with the transportation solutions that they have,” says Minton.

The current Preferred Alternative Route, based on the groups latest findings, will see a 54-mile extension between I-64 and Highway 231, to I-69 at the existing Highway 231 Interchange.

“While we are taking a deep look right now in the Tier 1 study, it’s kind of at a higher level…so you look at major impacts, benefits and costs that would be associated with choosing a different variation that might take a different path,” says Minton.

Critics say this route would still cut through countless acres of farmland and generational property. Eyewitness News spoke with one man who wishes to remain anonymous about his frustrations with the project.

“They’ve said about the mid-states corridor, from Jasper to Indy, it’s going to save 5 minutes. Well, that’s a lot of money to save 5 minutes. I’d rather just do 55-60 mph and enjoy my drive through Southern Indiana, than drive down this road in 10-15-20 years if it is built, and say ‘you know what, there used to be a house over there. That was my friends house, now we are driving on top of it.’”

Officials say they understand the concerns, and look forward to addressing them in the projects next phase.

“We understand there is going to be concern with how it will look, how it’s going to impact there personal property, how its going to impact their day to day life and commute. When we get to the Tier 2 studies and continue to have these conversations, they’ll be important in helping us figure out what the best option is when choosing a final alignment,” says Minton.

Officials say there is currently no timetable for when Tier 2 studies will begin.