Missing 6-month-old found after being taken following a quadruple homicide in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN)- Police have located a missing 6-month-old child who was believed to have been taken from an Indianapolis home following a quadruple homicide on late Saturday night.

An AMBER Alert had been declared for the missing infant girl but was canceled early Sunday after she was located by police.

The baby is said to be unharmed.

Police continue to try and locate the suspect named in the AMBER Alert, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police originally responded to a shooting at a home on the city’s east side at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a woman was found shot in the upper back and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

At the hospital, police say the woman told officers information that led them back to a home where officers made entry and discovered four dead individuals.

Police say one of the dead was a young child. The other three’s ages are undetermined at this time.

Police believe the shooting transpired as a result of a domestic situation.

The previously missing 6-month-old girl was said to have been taken from the home and left the area in a black Chevy Impala, causing authorities to trigger the AMBER Alert.

(This story was originally published March 14, 2021)