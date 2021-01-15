Missing Greenville man found with life-threatening injuries

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A missing Greenville man was found with life-threatening injuries Friday after police said a car he was driving ran off the road. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Ohio County Dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle accident at the bridge over the Green River located at the westbound 65-mile marker on the Western Kentucky Parkway.

Ohio County Sheriff deputies found a Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Robert T. Nantz of Muhlenberg County, that had ran off the road into the median, struck a concrete bridge abutment, went airborne, traveled down an embankment and stopped on its side. Nantz was listed as a missing person out of Muhlenberg County, police said.

Nantz sustained life-threatening injuries during the accident. He was flown from the scene to the University of Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)