HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities said a missing Louisiana man’s truck was found in Knox County, just outside of Gibson County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Jared McColloch, 33, was last seen on S. 6th Street Road in Vincennes.

Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said his truck was found near “the point” which is an area in the southernmost section of Knox County where the Wabash and White Rivers converge.

Vantlin said the truck was found on a gravel road with its doors open, and McColloch’s dogs were still with the vehicle. The day the truck was found, Vantlin said both his office and the Vincennes Township Fire Department used their drones to assist in a walkthrough search of the area, however, nothing was found.

Tuesday, the fire department used their boat to search the river, Vantlin said the search also resulted in nothing being found.

On social media, McColloch’s mother said this is out of character for him. She said he has no knowledge of the area where his truck was found and he would never leave his dogs.

Anyone with information regarding McColloch’s location is asked to contact Detective Cameron Carr at 812-882-7660. Tips can also be submitted through the Knox County Sheriff’s Office app, and online here.