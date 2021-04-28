Mobile vaccination clinics stop by Evansville homeless shelters Wednesday

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County is hosting a mobile vaccination clinic Wednesday for the city’s homeless population.

Partnering with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, volunteers will use a 14-passenger van as part of the clinic provided by The Evansville Promise Zone.

The clinic will make regular stops starting Wednesday at three agencies including St. Anthony Catholic Church 9:00 a.m., Evansville Rescue Mission at 10:00 a.m., and United Caring Services at 11: a.m.

“We’re offering the mobile clinics to give people experiencing homelessness more

opportunities to get their COVID-19 vaccination,” Timothy Weir, Administrator of the

Commission, said. “Using a mobile clinic enables us to ‘meet them where they are’ and help

more members of our homeless population gain immunity.”

The scheduled mobile clinics will augment the 300 vaccinations the Commission administered

to clients of homeless shelters and agencies in March 2021 with the Vanderburgh County

Health Department and Ascension St. Vincent.

(This story was originally published on April 28, 2021)