Moderna focusing on booster which targets South African COVID variant

(WEHT) – Moderna is creating an additional booster that specifically targets the variant first identified in South Africa. The National Institute of Health is set to begin clinical trials in just a matter of weeks. Volunteers will include people who have already received the Moderna vaccine and some who have not received a vaccine at all. Studies show the current Moderna vaccine is slightly less effective against the variant than the original strain.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)