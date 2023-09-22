HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Morganfield Lion’s Club Corn Festival is happening right now, and will continue until Saturday, September 23.

The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Dig Deep, Grow Strong, and Cultivate Community’. The festival is meant as a way to celebrate the farmers and the tight knit community of Morganfield, with plenty of family friendly events. This year’s Corn Festival will feature a half-pot drawing, cross-fit competition, great food, live music, 5k run/walk and much more.

See below for the full list of the rest of the festival’s events:

Friday, September 22

8:00 a.m. : Half-Pot Ticket sales begin

8:00 a.m. : Food and Craft booths open

9:00 a.m. : BINGO sponsored by Old National Bank

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. : Music at the Court House by Lindsey Williams

4:30 p.m. : Carnival opens

5:00 p.m. : Little Mr. & Miss Pageant

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. : The Balloon Guy at Kid’s Zone

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. : Inflatables at Kid’s Zone

5:30 p.m. : Cross Fit competition registration

6:00 p.m. : Miss Pre-Teen Pageant

6:00 p.m. : Cross Fit Competition begins

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. : Music at Renaissance Corner by Soul N the Pocket

Dusk Fireworks

Saturday, September 23

8:00 a.m. : Lions Club booth opens

8:00 a.m. : Half-pot ticket sales begin

8:00 a.m. : JPII 5k Run/Walk

9:00 a.m. : Baby Contest at Renaissance Stage

9:30 a.m. : Tiny Miss and Mr. Pageant

9:30 a.m. : CHEER Exhibit front of Court House

10:00 a.m. : Cub Scouts Cubmobile Races

10:30 a.m. : Play ‘N’ Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull registration

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. : Play ‘N’ Hooky Pedal Tractor Pull

10:00 a.m. to Noon: Playing on steps of Court House by GC Vincent

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. : The Balloon Guy at Kid’s Zone

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. : Inflatables at Kid’s Zone

11:00 a.m. : Carnival opens

11:00 a.m. : Parade Staging Begins at Legion Park

Noon- 2:00 p.m. : Playing on the steps of Court House by Dave Redmon

2:00 p.m. : 49th Annual Corn Festival Parade

Grand Marshall- Johnnie Robinson

Golden Kernel Award- Paul Monsour

6:00 p.m. : Half-pot Winner drawn at Renaissance Stage

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. : Music at Renaissance Corner by the Mosaics

To learn more about the festival, visit morganfieldcornfestival.com.