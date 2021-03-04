Morganfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for firearm, drug-related charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug and firearm-related charges. David Miller, 40, was sentenced Thursday for being a felon in possession of a firearm and four separate instances of possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, according to a news release. Following his sentence, Miller will undergo three years of supervised release. Miller was convicted of drug trafficking and firearm offenses in Henderson and Union Counties. There is no parole in the federal system.

This is Miller’s third federal prosecution. He was previously sentenced to 70 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base, aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and was sentenced to 33 months for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)