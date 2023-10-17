HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- One year ago today, a warehouse on Morton Avenue caught fire and poured billowing smoke into the skies above Evansville.

The Evansville Fire Department spent several days on scene before the fire was completely extinguished, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was activated on October 18 of last year and remained on the scene until October 25.

According to officials the fire originated on the third floor of the north warehouse as the result of an open flame near a combustible material. The fire was initially made to keep warm by occupants who were not authorized to be inside of the structure.