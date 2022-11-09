Mortons Gap, KY. (WEHT) – Most people acorss the country were concerned over who would win what races. Many people in Mortons Gap, KY were also observing the elections but one of their main focuses was on the approval of liquor sales and it passed.

Morton’s Gap will now be a wet town meaning they will be able to sell alcohol. Mayor Chris Phelps who is a native of the town says this will be the first time liquor will be able to be bought here in town instead of going else where to purchase.

“It was kind of a toss up of how it was going to go here,” Mayor Phelps said. “I figured it could have gone either way and when the results came in, it was overwhelmingly wet so there is some shock to it given the size for the community and the margin it had to go wet.”

He says he could see a few places ask for licenses or bring business to the community because of it.

“The only one that I heard maybe express interest is dollar general but you also have a number of convenient stores that may want to locate here,” Mayor Phelps explained. “I have yet to see a community that’s wet that doesn’t have a convenient store.”

While they have become a wet community they are adamant there will not be alcohol stores popping up everywhere.

“You’re not going to have a liquor store on every corner,” Mayor Phelps stated. “We’re only going to get a couple of liquor store licenses, and we may get one of those issued who knows.”

Mayor Phelps says he’s going to do everything in his power to make sure those who obtain liquor licenses are being responsible.

“There’s going to be no difference here we’re still the same quaint community,” Mayor Phelps said. “We’re still like Mayberry, the only difference is now you have the option if you want to buy a case of beer and you don’t have to if you don’t want to,” he added.