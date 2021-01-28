Mother files lawsuit against Indiana Board of Education over school funding

INDIANA (WEHT) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Indiana State Board of Education alleging it unlawfully changed the school funding rule for students learning virtually.

Documents show students not listed as virtual students in the spring but did virtual learning in the fall were funded 100%. According to the lawsuit, students enrolled in virtual schools in both the spring and fall were funded 85%.

Parents said they want full funding and don’t want to take it away from in-person learning.

“We don’t want to take any funding away from brick-and-mortar schools, I want them to have full funding, I want their schools to be successful as well. I just want our students to have that same chance and accessibility as the regular brick and mortar schools receive,” said Letrisha Weber, the plaintiffs.

The lawsuit states the Indiana Board of Education does not have the authority to change that rule, only the legislature can do so.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)