HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, 35-year-old Heather Hyatt is facing several charges in connection to an altercation that happened near Mount Vernon Senior High School on the morning of October 24.

Authorities say that officers responded to a call from a witness who told police that they witnessed an adult woman physically assaulting a student. On arrival, officers met with the juvenile victim, who told police that they were walking along 6th Street when a vehicle pulled up. The victim says Hyatt got out of the vehicle and began screaming and yelling at them. The victim then told officers that Hyatt shoved them.

The victim told officers that when they began to defend themselves, another juvenile tried to attack them as well. Both Hyatt and the other juvenile then got back in the vehicle and left. The juvenile victim suffered a bloody lip during the incident.

After interviewing the victim, officers located Hyatt at her home. Hyatt was then arrested on charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Police officials say that the juvenile who attacked the victim will also be facing the same charges.