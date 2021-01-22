Mt. Vernon High School cancels prom

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Mt. Vernon High School will not have a prom this year, school officials announced Friday in a Facebook post. Officials listed numerous difficulties leading up to the cancellation, including securing a venue, forecasting the county’s COVID-19 status and maintaining social distancing at a school dance.

“This is a painful decision since our students are continuing to miss out on many opportunities because of the pandemic, but we want to make rational decisions to protect our students and families,” the Facebook post read.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)