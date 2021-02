MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Students at Mt. Vernon High School got an early jump on this weekend’s polar plunge event. Because they can’t transport students to Saturday’s polar plunge, students jumped into a pool at the junior high school Friday. So far students have raised nearly $25,000 for the event. Adults will jump into the pool Saturday for the annual event.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)