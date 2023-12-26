HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A Mount Vernon, Illinois man is in custody following a police chase early on Christmas morning.

According to WMIX radio, a Mount Vernon patrol officer observed a man in the 300 block of south Ninth Street shoot another person. The officer then approached the man, identified as 20 year old, Maliq Petties who reportedly refused to comply with the officer’s commands and fled in a vehicle.

Officers then pursued Petties through Mt. Vernon and onto I-57 reportedly reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour. Petties then crashed into a Mt. Vernon squad car, and fled on foot from police.

During the pursuit, Petties reached into his waistband and the pursuing officer fired a shot, which missed, before officers were able to apprehend Petties and Transport him to the Jefferson County Jail.

The initial shooting victim as well as two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.