Muffler shop fire was accidental, EFD says

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville Fire Department officials said a Monday morning fire at Muffler Express was an accident.

When firefighters arrived, they saw fire inside the garage bay area. A fire investigator found there were three workers inside the bay area at the time of the fire. They were working on two different vehicles. One worker reported seeing fire off to the side of him as he and another worker were transferring gasoline from a fuel tank. Fire spread to the area where two workers were standing, fire officials said.

All three workers escaped under their own. All workers had singed hair and two had minor burns. One worker was transported to St. Vincent’s for precautionary reasons. No firefighters were injured and the fire was extinguished shortly after 10:30 a.m., fire officials said.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

