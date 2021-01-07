Muhlenberg, Hancock County schools remaining virtual

Two western Kentucky school districts will remain virtual all next week.

Both Muhlenberg County and Hancock County schools said the rise in COVID cases has resulted in staffing shortages. Muhlenberg Schools hope to return to hybrid A-B learning schedule by Jan. 18.

But Hancock County Schools will stay virtual until the Jan. 25.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

