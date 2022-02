MUHLENBERG/OHIO Co., Ky (WEHT) – According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King, the Western Kentucky Parkway is currently shut down along the Muhlenberg-Ohio County line.

The crash involves a total of 7 vehicles.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 is reporting eastbound traffic is being diverted at Central City and westbound traffic is being required to use the Beaver Dam exit.

KYTC officials expect the crash scene to take 4 hours to be cleared.