Multi-trunked tree on University of Evansville’s campus falls over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A large and unique multi-trunked tree at the University of Evansville has fallen over. The tree was very significant to one Evansville man.

A UE soccer coach said he was a student in 1995 and he says he used to rest on the tree. Now he said after the tree fell over, it hits close to home because his kids even played on the tree.

“It’s one of those things you are hoping to have a little bit more of a chance to say goodbye to it was kind of sudden. My daughter was home from school today and I went downstairs to tell her the and she teared up a little bit so it holds a place in our heart,” said Marshall Ray.

It’s unclear when the tree may be cleaned up.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)