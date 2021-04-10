Multiple-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a multiple-vehicle collision in western Posey County on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on State Road 69 South and State Road 62 around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff Tom Latham said the occupants of all of the vehicles were older aged and had to be transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The roadway has since reopened.

(This story was originally published on April 10, 2021)