MVC announces new commissioner, will begin this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) -The Missouri Valley Conference has announced that Jeff Jackson will serve as its new commissioner beginning July 1. Jackson currently serves as the executive associate commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. He will replace Doug Elgin.



“The Missouri Valley is one of the premier conferences in the country that, under the leadership of Doug Elgin, has prospered in a fashion that is in many ways unrivaled. I look forward to continuing the success of this great league and finding new avenues to improve and enhance the experiences of our student-athletes,” said Jackson in a news release.

In his present role at the Big 12 Conference, Jackson has had responsibilities as the primary administrator overseeing men’s basketball, directing the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, and serving as a member of the league’s senior leadership team.



A 1984 graduate of Cornell University, Jackson’s coaching career included seven seasons leading the Furman program, and three years as head coach at New Hampshire. Earlier coaching stops included stints as an assistant basketball coach at Vanderbilt, Stanford, Colorado State, St. Bonaventure, Southern California, and Cornell. A New York City native, Jackson and his wife Carolyn – also a Cornell University graduate – have three children: Xavier, Jenai, and Taylor. Jackson’s full press conference can be watched here.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)