National Safe Place Week begins, over 900 Evansville businesses participating

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s National Safe Place week. It’s used to increase awareness about the importance of youth safety and the dangers young people face while in a crisis or feel like they have nowhere to go. It also highlights the Safe Place program, which consists of nearly 20,000 partnering businesses and community locations, such as fast-food restaurants, convenience stores, fire stations, public buses and libraries.

If a business has the safe place sign on display, youth can ask the staff for help, they will then connect them to an appropriate shelter for assistance. In Evansville alone, there are more than 900 participating businesses.

National Safe Place also offers a twenty-four-hour text for support service. Those in a crisis can text the word “Safe” and their address including the city and state to 44357 and receive a message with the closest safe place location Users can also access mental health professionals through the text line.

