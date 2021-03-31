National Weather Service issues “Freeze Warning” for the Tristate

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- After hitting a high of 77 degree Tuesday, the temperature will be dropping over 20 degrees for highs today.

National weather service offices across the area — including ours — have issued a freeze warning.

It will go into effect overnight until nine tomorrow morning.

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be around freezing mark — and even colder for Friday morning.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are highly likely and will kill plants that cannot handle the freezing temperatures.

So how does this little cold snap compare to the climatology?

It’s right on par for Evansville!

The average last freeze with a temperature of 32 degrees is April 6th.

The average last hard freeze — which is considered 28 degrees — is March 26th.

You may have the itch to plant flowers — but you may want to hold off just a little bit longer.

The national weather service from Paducah put out this chart.

You can see how the line quickly drops as we get into April — but with today’s date — it shows there is a 70 percent chance of a morning low of 32 or lower.

Temperatures of 30 degrees could be seen in the coming weeks, as the average for those going away is April 19th.

(This story was originally published March 31, 2021)