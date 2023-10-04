HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Federal Government will test its nationwide Emergency Alert System later this afternoon.

The test is set to take place at 1:20 p.m. Central Time and mobile customers whose phones are on will hear the alert tone followed by a message flashing across the screen.

The test will also take place across television and radio stations. These alerts are frequently used in targeted areas for emergencies such as tornadoes, but today’s test is being conducted nationwide. According to Federal Law the system is required to be tested at least once every three years, and some may recall that the last nationwide test was in 2021.