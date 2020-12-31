Nearly 500,000 marijuana-related arrests expunged in Illinois

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)

(WEHT)- Illinois’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that more than 492,000 non-felony marijuana related arrests have been expunged at the state level. Pritzker also issued pardons for more than 9,000 low-level cannabis convictions.

This comes four years before the deadline set in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act signed by the governor in 2019. The state and all counties have until 2025 to expunge marijuana arrest records.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)