Nearly 500,000 marijuana-related arrests expunged in Illinois

(WEHT)- Illinois’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that more than 492,000 non-felony marijuana related arrests have been expunged at the state level. Pritzker also issued pardons for more than 9,000 low-level cannabis convictions.
This comes four years before the deadline set in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act signed by the governor in 2019. The state and all counties have until 2025 to expunge marijuana arrest records.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)
- Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
- Judge: Suit seeking University of Kentucky fees can go on
- Watch Live: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square
- Hawley’s plan to object to Electoral College results derided as political stunt
- Last of singing McGuire Sisters dies in Vegas; Phyllis, 89