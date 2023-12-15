HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- New details have become available following a possible holdup last night, just after 9:00 p.m. at a home in the 700 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

According to an Evansville Police Department Sergeant, the homeowner reported that two men came into his home and robbed him at gunpoint, and the suspects were able to get away with the homeowner’s wallet and phone.

Our crew on scene also saw another police presence in the area of Covert and Evans, but the EPD Sergeant said that that scene was not related to the holdup.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.