HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to the Evansville Fire Department, at around 11:00 a.m., a fire crew headed back from training, noticed the smoke coming from the house and stopped to investigate. Upon realizing that the home was a working fire, additional crews were called to the scene.

Once inside the home, Firefighters observed flames coming from the kitchen and were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes. There were also six dogs, some of which were in cages along with other animals inside of the home. Five of the six dogs perished in the fire, but the rest of the animals survived.

2 adults and 2 children were displaced due to the fire, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.