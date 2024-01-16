HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Monday night’s school board meeting, officials with Perry Central announced the Brennan Malone will become the new head football coach for the high school team.

Malone credits his wife, Payton, for encouraging him as a teacher and coach. “She’s always been my number one supporter. I am forever grateful for all the opportunities this community and school have provided me. It truly is home to me, and I feel like I’ve been a Commodore my whole life. That is directly attributed to the family atmosphere everyone in this community provides.”

With a coaching philosophy built around cultivating relationships and establishing a culture of pride, Malone says he plans to work through challenges by building a foundation of trust among the players. “We’ve already worked to develop a ‘culture playbook’ of sorts where we have created a list of core values. Those values are passion, resilience, intensity, discipline, and earning everything. What we don’t want is for these to become just words on a wall. We truly want to live these values and continuously have conversations about what they mean to our program, and to the community as a whole.”

Malone also credits the great coaches for continuing to inspire him, including his high school football coach, Ryan George. When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Malone says he wants to start by building excitement around the program. “We want these guys to look forward to coming to football every day. We want the community to look forward to attending games on Friday nights,” he says. “Obviously, everyone’s goal is to win games, and I’ll never discount that, but another goal we have is for our guys’ off-the-field character and success to be developed just as much as the on-the-field character and success. Coach Gibson has done an incredible job laying the foundation for that to take place, and we look forward to continuing that for years to come.”