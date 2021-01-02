New Indiana abortion law now in effect, requires ultrasounds at least 18 hours before abortions

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A new Indiana law now in effect requires ultrasounds at least 18 hours before women undergo abortions. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state because of the law that was first passed in 2016.

That lawsuit was dropped after Indiana agreed to not enforce the law until 2021 so clinics would have time to train staff. Attorney General Curtis Hill said the law serves to empower women with knowledge and that ultrasounds are an important part of informed-consent counseling.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

