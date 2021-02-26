New program facilitates vaccinations of homebound Hoosiers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It’s estimated that 2.2 million Americans are homebound and a special program, known as the Homebounder Hoosier Program, was created to vaccinate them.

SWIRCA, also known as the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging, has already started receiving calls from people on that list.

“When we say homebound, we are talking about people who physically haven’t been out of their house. One gentleman hadn’t been out of his house in 18 years, ” said Carol Mangold with SWIRCA.

Local health departments will keep tabs on cancellations, no shows or what might be considered extra doses.

“We’re just keeping a list of those folks, and we’re keeping in touch with the health department and they’ll let us know and then we will contact them,” said Debra Bivens with SWIRCA.

“We did get a play manual earlier and have been in discussions with local ems to provide services and to work out our processes. So we will probably be able to start within the next week or two,” said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.

The EMS provider will pick up the vaccine from the health department and fan out in the community.

“We tell people don’t answer your door and don’t talk to strange people on the phone. So we try to let people know ahead of time that someone will be coming out to give them their shot,” said Mangold.

Mangold says people like that keep her motivated.

She encourages them to be cautious and be assured that they will be given a heads up if receiving a visit from EMTs.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)