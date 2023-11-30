HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Two new stores are making plans to move into the Madisonville Town Center Development in Hopkins County.

City officials held a Chamber After Hours event last night to share the news that Five Below and Rack Room Shoes will join the growing list of new stores taking up residence in the development project.

Starbucks, Aspen Dental, Aldi and Hobby Lobby were all previously announced for the $30 million retail center, and officials say that more are coming. “This project is the largest retail development in the commonwealth for the next 2 years. So what’s already planned to go in, we have the largest retail development. That is huge for Madisonville and Hopkins County and the region as a whole,” said Mayor of Madisonville, Kevin Cotton.

Brewer Development, the company in charge of the project says that there are also talks for a restaurant and hotel at the site.