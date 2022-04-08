EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Easterseals Telethons aren’t typically held on Fridays but this year, a big change paid off handsomely.

The 45th Telethon, broadcast on ABC 25 and the CW 7, raised over $905,000– well more than their goal for this year. Kelly Schneider admits the different format was a little “scary” but says it was a phenomenal day all around.

Raising that much money took a lot of work in front of the cameras, behind the scenes, and on the phones but Easterseals officials say every dollar raised on Friday has a special purpose. 2022 Easterseals adult ambassador Rett Larimore says it warms his heart to people give to the organization he’s received services from for 35 years.

Schneider says the money raised will fund hundreds of therapy sessions for anyone in need, including children like official child ambassador Charlie Joyner. Charlie’s mom, Libby, says it’s worth it to support even just one child, much less the thousands Easterseals support every year.