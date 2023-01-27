MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive.

Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn lane. A portion of the existing lane will be converted to a two-way left turn lane to accommodate left turns in both directions. The KYTC says the new traffic pattern will improve traffic flow in the area.

Signage alerting drivers of the changes will be posted in the area.

To receive KYTC District 2 traffic updates and advisories via email or text, visit the KYTC website. Motorists can sign up by the counties they drive through and any of the special corridors. They may also sign up for counties in neighboring districts. Traffic advisories and updates for KYTC District 2 counties can also be found on the KYTC District 2 Facebook.