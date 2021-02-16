Newburgh police officer gives man drive home from convenience store

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Police officers are accustomed to serving and protecting but often go the extra mile just to help residents in non-emergencies.

Some Newburgh residents took notice of a recent event where an officer drove an elderly man to and from the store so he didn’t have to walk in the cold for his groceries.

Officer Mallory Ladd said that is a common occurrence among her co-workers.

“It was just after the ice storm that we had, he had gone to the gas station on 261 and Robin Hill to get some groceries. Like other officers, Maj. Scully was driving the area and saw that he was kind of struggling because he’s a little bit immobile. And it was super slick out and cold, so he decided to give him a ride home. Nice old man, I know he’s very thankful every time we do it. I don’t know if he has a car or what his situation is but he lives close and we were able to help him out that day,” she said.

Xpress Pantry said the man is a frequent shopper and often walks there for his groceries.

Officers said they try to give him a ride every time they see him.

(This story was originally published on February 16, 2021)