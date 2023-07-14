NEWBURGH, In. (WEHT) – After some unexpected downtime, the Splashpad at Lou Dennis Park in Newburgh is once again open to patrons – some visiting for the first time.

“Now that we know it’s here, it’s open, it’s clean, it looks nice – we’ll definitely want to come back,” says Kim Brantley, with The Potter’s Wheel Ministries, who brought 19 children to enjoy the water Friday afternoon.

The issues causing the closings have to do with the way the Splashpad handles water, using a semi-automated filtration and treatment system.

This means the more people at the park, the harder it is for the system to clean the water effectively and remain operational as it deals with contaminants such as sunscreen and other oils.

Officials say they have been surprised by this level of popularity, and may have to change filtration systems soon if problems continue.

“We might end up eventually changing the system over instead of recycling the water, to just exposing the water to the sewer system and running fresh water, if it continues to not being able to keep up,” says Gerald Bowser with the Newburgh Maintenance Department.

In the meantime, the Splashpad will remain open for it’s regularly scheduled hours, leaving people to enjoy a fun relief from the summer heat.