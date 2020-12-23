Newburgh Town Council votes to demolish log cabin, keep salvageable logs

NEWBRUGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Town Council met Tuesday over Zoom. One of the items up for discussion was the fate of a historic log cabin. Council members discussed the option of demolishing the cabin. Any salvageable logs would be kept for a certain amount of time to fundraise money towards putting them into an asset for the town.

Council members heard from the family who donated the cabin to the town about their concerns as well.

“We would love to see the logs saved. We just hate to see 150 plus years of history just go in a dumpster,” said Karen Lance.

Those with the council motioned to pass the demolition of the building while preserving some history and hanging on to any salvageable logs for a period of two years. The goal is to fundraise money to put the logs to good use elsewhere.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)

