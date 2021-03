PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are currently investigating a crash at the intersection of 14th Street and SR57 (Main Street) in Petersburg. A nine-year-old girl riding her bicycle collided into a moving vehicle. The girl was taken to Deaconess Midtown for her injuries, police said. She was conscious and alert.

(This story was originally published on March 30, 2021)