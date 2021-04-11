No injuries reported after fire at Tyson Foods Plant in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials said a Sunday afternoon fire at Tyson Foods Plant in Robards has been contained.

Firefighters were called to Tyson around 1:20 p.m. Sunday after a fire started in a cooker. The building had to be evacuated.

Robards Assistant Fire Chief Lance Wayne said no injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the duct work inside. The building itself was not damaged.

Officials said they respond to Tyson for calls like this often but Sunday’s fire got out of hand.

Tyson management and authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)