No one injured in Vanderburgh County house fire

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A house fire in Vanderburgh County happened around 1 p.m. Thursday in the subdivision off of Wimberg Road in the county. The home itself it near Belmar Lane and Danville Drive.

Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the structure. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire possibly started in the kitchen area, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS