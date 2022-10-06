WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools.

The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon.

Another student at the school saw the gun and started yelling “lockdown” – which began to raise concern of a threat to the school.

Officials say that the gun was never inside the building and there is no ongoing threat.