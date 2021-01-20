No winner for Mega Millions, Powerball drawing Wednesday

EVANSVILLE (WEHT)- Another rollover for the Mega Millions lottery game. Nobody matched all of the numbers Tuesday night taking Friday’s drawing to $970 million.

Eyewitness News spoke to a gas station manager who said she has met a Powerball winner and the winner’s wife had no clue.



“I actually had somebody win,” said Dee Brandle, the manager at an EDCO gas station. “It was 10,000 on the Powerball, and he didn’t tell his wife and I… said something.”

The Powerball drawing for $730-million dollars is Wednesday. It can be watched live after Eyewitness News at 9 p.m. on CW 7.

(This story was originally published on January 20, 2021)