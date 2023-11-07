HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Early morning voters in Evansville were frustrated to find that they were unable to get into the polling place at Bethel United Church of Christ at 3029 N. Green River Road.

According to The Vanderburgh County Election Office, poll workers were unable to get into the church building to set up for voting until nearly 6:30 a.m. and had to turn voters away until they were let in.

Poll workers are now getting set up for voters and hope to be fully set up shortly.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.