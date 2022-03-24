PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A registered nurse at the Waters of Princeton nursing home was arrested on battery charges after police say video captured the incident. Crystal McCrary was arrested after staff members turned in video of the incident, which allegedly shows McCrary grabbing an 85 year old dementia patient by the arm, dragging her to the ground.

“That was definitely disturbing,” says Captain Mike Hurt with the Princeton Police Department. “I showed it to my co-workers, who were also disturbed by it. And actually when I showed Ms. McCrary the video of what actually happened, she gasped. So I think she was shocked by her own actions as well, but I know she knows what she was doing.”

According to a probable cause affidavit, the patient suffered a rotator cuff injury due to the incident. Captain Hurt says McCrary initially denied the accusations and that her story did not line up with the evidence provided by the Waters of Princeton staff.

“I had her demonstrate on camera what her memory of what the action was, and it was totally different from what happened,” explains Captain Hurt. “I even specifically asked her when she fell to the floor, and she said ‘She never did fall to the floor’, however the video shows her being thrown to the floor.”

Responding to the incident, Kathy Seibel with The Waters released a statement saying, in part, “Due to the seriousness of the matter the staff member in question has been terminated by the facility as their actions do not reflect our core values and compassionate care standards which we have always upheld and embraced with every resident at our facility.” Seibel also mentions in their statement that The Waters is committed to the highest level of safety for their staff and residents, and they have provided additional abuse training and counseling to all staff members.

Captain Hurt praises the work of the staff at The Waters for reporting the incident to police, saying the outcome could have been different if they had not come forward. Eyewitness News also reached out to the victim’s grandson. He says the family is not ready to speak on the issue at this time, but they would like to thank the staff at The Waters as well as the Princeton Police Department, and hopes justice will be served for his grandmother.