Oakland City woman protesting vaccine, reports side effects

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – A nursing home worker in Oakland City said she was healthy until she got her COVID-19 vaccine nearly a month ago. Shawn Skelton spent her morning outside of Good Samaritan Home where she works as her co-workers received their booster shot.

She was waiving a sign reminding her co-workers they can choose to be vaccinated or not. Skelton said shortly after she got her first dose she started experiencing convulsions and they still haven’t gone away. She’s seen several doctors and hasn’t been able to get any answers.

“I’m not antivax by any means, but this is new. There’s no way it’s been tested on everybody with every condition, with every pill that they’ve taken and if you get a situation like this you are on your own,” Skelton said.

Skelton said she will finally see a neurologist in March.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)