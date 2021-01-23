Officials: Perry County Sheriff recovering from COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials in Perry County say that Sheriff Alan Malone is reportedly improving from his COVID-19 diagnosis. Sheriff Malone was taken to a hospital in Louisville with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Officials say that Sheriff Malone was discharged from the hospital and has now been moved to a rehabilitation center for further treatment.

Chief Deputy Eric Dickenson is overseeing the sheriff’s office and jail while Sheriff Malone is out, and county officials say other law enforcement agencies will step up and help out.

(This story was originally published on January 23, 2021)