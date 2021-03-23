Officials say construction shuts down boating and fishing areas at John James Audubon State Park

HENDERSON, Ky.(WEHT)– Signs are up at John James Audubon State Park prohibiting people from boating or fishing. Park Manager, Mark Kellen, said it’s because of an ongoing construction project.

“Blocking it off as a precaution. For boating there’s definitely a lot of areas where they won’t be able to boat so I know people are frustrated,” Kellen said.

The levy at the park was deemed unsafe and now they’re working on different phases of the project. Kellen said they’re building a coffer dam to help hold water back while fixing the levy.

“We’re going to build a dam in front of the existing dam or levy, to hold the water back while we do construction work. So they’re basically going to totally redo the levy,” Kellen said.

These boaters and fishers aren’t the only ones suffering- as this now marks the third season campgrounds will be closed.

“We have been wanting to get this project done and out of the way so we can get our campers back. We love our campers and they provide a lot of revenue for the park but also a lot of visitation for the park and that’s what we’re here for,” Kellen said.