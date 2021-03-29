Ohio County considering building regional jail with other counties

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials in three western Kentucky counties are looking at creating a regional jail for their inmates. Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston said he’s had talks with the judge-executives in Butler and Edmonson counties about building a new jail for their counties.

Ohio County’s jail was built 80 years ago. Johnston said each county has run into problems with either their jail’s age or the cost of running one.

“We’ve looked at ways of building a new jail, and our county can’t alone afford it. Hopefully, with the three of us putting our heads together, we can come up with a solution that can solve the problem for a jail for all three counties,” David Johnston.

Johnston said they’re working on an agreement among the three counties and getting funding to build a new jail.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)