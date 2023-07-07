HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- At approximately 5:20 this morning Fire crews from Ohio Township and Chandler responded to a fire at 4488 Sandra Kay Lane in Newburgh.

First responders are on scene and appear to have the fire under control. There is significant damage to the top half of the home. According to an Eyewitness News photographer on scene, all individuals in the home were able to get out safely. The fire is believed to have started in the downstairs garage of the home.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.